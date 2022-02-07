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Trudeau, Klause Schwab and World Economic Forum
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274 views • February 07, 2022
Klaus Schwab, the head of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said that Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin have been young global leaders of the World Economic Forum. He said that they are very proud of the young generation, like Prime Minister Trudeau and the President of Argentina, because the WEF has “penetrated the cabinets” of their governments and that more than half of Trudeau’s cabinet are global leaders of the WEF. And in addition to the 'Young Global Leaders,' we now have the Global Shapers in 450 cities around the world.
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