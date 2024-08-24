Blessings and Curses America in Free Fall

America was blessed and then we as a nation made a grave mistake we began to legalize what God said in the Bible are abominations.

Little by little over the course of 50 years we became completely unrecognizable, our morals are gone, we parade our sin in the street, we have absolutely no shame.

We went from the richest nation to the most indebted nation in the history of the world, our economy and nation is being propped up by printed money.

America is no longer on a slippery slope, no, we are in total free fall.

Cities like New York, San Francisco, Portland, New Orleans take your pick, they are all modern day Sodom and Gomorrah's?

We are a house of cards just waiting to collapse.





Back then they worshiped molten images, today we worship people who have created an image on a screen. IE. Bill Cosby?

The images all around us are all fake, and people are in total confusion unable to distinguish reality.

Political correctness has created a world of confusion, it is attempting to replace Truth with tolerance.

People are completely blind and oblivious as to what is going on all around them?

This is a truth, Islam is a religion of death, it tells it adherents to kill the infidels where ever you find them, convert or die.

Submit until you are strong enough then kill them all.

The Illuminati is not stupid, Europe is already lost? Rape, murder, and bombings and a daily occurrence, America will follow.

The goal of the Illuminati? Civil War, Government takeover through Marshall law.

The goal is a one world government under the anti-Christ.

America is finished it is only a matter of time, we are a fading world power, and it is only going to take one event to collapse our economy, that could literally be any day now.

This world is lost, the key is to be ready for the Lords return, because He will remove His Church before “The Wrath of God” is unleashed? Get your house in order?