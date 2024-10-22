Exposing Mystery Babylon

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
38 views • 6 months ago

The apostle John calls the final vision of evil he sees, "Mystery, Babylon the Great: Mother of Harlots and Abominations of the Earth." (Revelation 17:5) This title speaks to the true wickedness of who this Mystery Babylon represents and her incomparable influence over mankind. She is the source of all the abominations of the Earth, as well as the "Mother" of harlots.

We know that throughout the bible women are used figuratively to speak of the body of believers - a virgin always represented the pure and faithful group of believers, while a prostitute signified an apostate group of believers. With this in mind we have plenty of very specific clues as to who this Mystery Babylon is, and today we will expose her clearly so that there is absolutely no doubt about who and what she is.


00:00 - Introduction & Review
07:10 - The Mother of Abominations
14:53 - Historical Context
18:35 - The Pope
1:23:10 - Mary
1:36:06 - Comparing the Bible to Tradition
1:48:11 - Transubstantiation
2:01:06 - Infant Baptism
2:05:13 - Changing Times & Laws
2:12:36 - The Afterlife
2:19:06 - Prayer
2:21:14 - Centralization
2:22:27 - Cosmology
2:27:01 - Sexuality
2:31:31 - Evangelism
2:32:38 - Jewish Culpability
2:35:56 - Vatican Red Flags
2:51:24 - Final Thoughts

biblejesusbible studychristianchristianityfaithscripturebiblicalbible prophecyend timeslast daysscripture study
