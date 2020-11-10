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Earth United - Global Evil Will Fall - Common Law principles explained
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60 views • November 10, 2020
A brilliant video originally recorded by Jesse Perez Casanova and reproduced by BGB. Jesse explains what EARTH UNITED is about and the solution it has to end the madness we are living through in 2020. The key is to understand what Common Law is about, and how the governments, the giant globalist corporations, the central banks the immensely rich and influential elites can be defeated in the jurisdiction of Common Law in a public courthouse. All that's required is a large enough groundswell of support.
Common Law & how it's implementation is powerful enough to bring the evil system we have been enslaved by could come crashing down, and those held responsible could be imprisoned for their culpability in running the present system.
Links:
Big Gee's Blog: https://biggeesblog.cymru
PayPal Donation Link - https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
A Warrior Calls Website - www.awarriorcalls.com
Patreon Link - https://www.patreon.com/thecasanovashow
My Twitter - https://twitter.com/ShowCasanova
Earth United Twitter - https://twitter.com/EarthUnited1
Reddit Earth United - https://www.reddit.com/r/EarthUnited/
Facebook Earth United Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/27476...
Earth United Discord - https://discord.gg/xx4RYdP
Earth United Telegram - https://t.me/joinchat/P8LxdheMj9oCfzG...
Common Law & how it's implementation is powerful enough to bring the evil system we have been enslaved by could come crashing down, and those held responsible could be imprisoned for their culpability in running the present system.
Links:
Big Gee's Blog: https://biggeesblog.cymru
PayPal Donation Link - https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
A Warrior Calls Website - www.awarriorcalls.com
Patreon Link - https://www.patreon.com/thecasanovashow
My Twitter - https://twitter.com/ShowCasanova
Earth United Twitter - https://twitter.com/EarthUnited1
Reddit Earth United - https://www.reddit.com/r/EarthUnited/
Facebook Earth United Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/27476...
Earth United Discord - https://discord.gg/xx4RYdP
Earth United Telegram - https://t.me/joinchat/P8LxdheMj9oCfzG...
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