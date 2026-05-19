Alex Jones Full Show 5/19/26 Nukes

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TUESDAY TRANSMISSION: Iran Officially Announces They Have Nukes! Pakistan Moves Nukes & Planes To Saudi Arabia! Belarus Moves Tactical Nukes To Border! Meanwhile, Israel Defense Minister Declares War On Europe! PLUS, CDC Says Tick Bites Are Driving Record ER Surge As Reports Of Boxes Of Baby Ticks Being Released Continue Across The Map! FINALLY, Nick Fuentes Joins Alex Jones To Discuss Iran War, State Of MAGA, & Thomas Massie's Historic Republican Primary Race Against The Israel-Funded Ed Gallrein For Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL SHOW! — 5/19/26