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CovidHOAX: Never Forget What They Have Done to You. Do Not Comply – Ever!
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71 views • October 27, 2021
CovidHOAX: Never Forget What They Have Done to You. Do Not Comply – Ever!
The guy in this video is mostly right but repeats, either intentionally or out of ignorance
germ theory BS...
Sars cov 2 do not exists (as other so called viruses), there is no pandemic, muzzles are slow suicide, pcr tests are toxic, sponsored by pharma media, politicians, “experts”, presstitutes are lying and so on - the only thing that's real is the tainted "vaccine" rolled out to fulfill their evil agenda: depopulation & transhumanism.
Lets put all complicit in Crimes Against Humanity on the street with no bodyguards – and the People will take care of business.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5hoI2OkVRjCr/
The guy in this video is mostly right but repeats, either intentionally or out of ignorance
germ theory BS...
Sars cov 2 do not exists (as other so called viruses), there is no pandemic, muzzles are slow suicide, pcr tests are toxic, sponsored by pharma media, politicians, “experts”, presstitutes are lying and so on - the only thing that's real is the tainted "vaccine" rolled out to fulfill their evil agenda: depopulation & transhumanism.
Lets put all complicit in Crimes Against Humanity on the street with no bodyguards – and the People will take care of business.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5hoI2OkVRjCr/
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