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Coca-Cola Can Give You COVID!? - The Smiths Of Liberty
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366 views • January 09, 2021
Did you know that Austrian cola tested positive for Coronavirus? Mmmm... yum-yums!
Actually, what it shows us is that the PCR tests are junk and should not be trusted, as Austrian Lawmaker Michael Schnedlitz so passionately points out in this news nugget video. Bottoms up!
Actually, what it shows us is that the PCR tests are junk and should not be trusted, as Austrian Lawmaker Michael Schnedlitz so passionately points out in this news nugget video. Bottoms up!
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