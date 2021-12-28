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WATCH VACCINE NANO BOTS KILL AFTER BEING ACTIVATED BY A CELL PHONE
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573 views • December 28, 2021
WATCH VACCINE NANO BOTS KILL AFTER BEING ACTIVATED BY A CELL PHONE
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS, [26.12.2021 12:02] [ Video ] WATCH VACCINE NANO BOTS KILL AFTER BEING ACTIVATED BY A CELL PHONE https://t.me/STFNREPORT/8894 | Nano Routers Found In Injection Vials: Have The Vaccinated Become Accessories To Their Cell Phones? https://gemmaodoherty.com/nano-routers-found-in-injection-vials-have-the-vaccinated-become-accessories-to-their-cell-phones-18/
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5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS, [26.12.2021 12:02] [ Video ] WATCH VACCINE NANO BOTS KILL AFTER BEING ACTIVATED BY A CELL PHONE https://t.me/STFNREPORT/8894 | Nano Routers Found In Injection Vials: Have The Vaccinated Become Accessories To Their Cell Phones? https://gemmaodoherty.com/nano-routers-found-in-injection-vials-have-the-vaccinated-become-accessories-to-their-cell-phones-18/
Quote: "(None)"
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5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG
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