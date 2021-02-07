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Monkey Business Special w Garrett Ziegler 06February2021 The "No" Men inside the Trump White House
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703 views • February 07, 2021
posted 06February2021 Monkey Werx:
Garrett Ziegler worked in the Trump White House as a mid-level staffer for 2 years in the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Label China a Currency Manipulator.
Election Fraud was unprecedented. Political Corruption with Slow Rolling things with the Professional Hearing Holders in the Establishment Staff. Illegal Polling Sins in the 6 Corrupt Counties and States, Getting the Truth to Trump. No National Culture in America now. Establishment System bring down American Middle Class. Main Stream Media Corruption. Domestic Spying on Trump Supporter. The Military is NOT in Charge. Hate Speech Crimes and Gun Confiscation databases. Have self awareness about technology. 9/11 Mass Surveillance.
Garrett Ziegler worked in the Trump White House as a mid-level staffer for 2 years in the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Label China a Currency Manipulator.
Election Fraud was unprecedented. Political Corruption with Slow Rolling things with the Professional Hearing Holders in the Establishment Staff. Illegal Polling Sins in the 6 Corrupt Counties and States, Getting the Truth to Trump. No National Culture in America now. Establishment System bring down American Middle Class. Main Stream Media Corruption. Domestic Spying on Trump Supporter. The Military is NOT in Charge. Hate Speech Crimes and Gun Confiscation databases. Have self awareness about technology. 9/11 Mass Surveillance.
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