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EntertheStars: Between The Headlines [30.09.2021]
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30 views • October 01, 2021
- SMediaStickerCrackdown, AfAmercansGivingIn, Nat.GuardThreatenedonNurses, SunscreenNotSoSafeEffective
Links:
Leaked FBI memo under Trump
https://www.yahoo.com/now/fbi-documents-conspiracy-theories-terrorism-160000507.html
Even if conspiracies are true, we are a threat, according to the memo. Q is named, too.
https://twitter.com/MillerStream/status/1442968341048532994
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/vaxxed-move-life-141800925.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/white-house-touts-success-in-vaccinating-african-americans-latinos-202743688.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/unvaccinated-americans-are-not-all-the-same-cdc-director-141253785.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/united-airlines-says-more-99-220455754.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/united-airlines-fire-almost-600-165800098.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/unions-representing-american-southwest-airlines-142230197.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/09/26/1040780961/new-york-health-care-worker-vaccine-mandate-staffing-shortages-national-guard
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/fda-says-needs-more-data-125757278.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/deaf-colorado-man-arrested-not-215400834.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/youtube-anti-vaccine-video-ban-channel-takedowns-134545387.html
https://sports.yahoo.com/nba-to-dock-pay-for-missed-games-related-to-local-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-153629780.html
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-to-kyrie-irving-get-vaccinated-your-fans-want-to-see-you-012800096.html
https://qz.com/2065720/a-flawed-study-on-covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-went-viral/?utm_source=YPL
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/8dd0ea8b-cd47-31e8-b796-58d24c544a71/cdc-study-finds-side-effects.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/merck-says-research-shows-covid-161309111.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pro-trump-cartoonist-ben-garrison-104004892.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/los-angeles-proposed-vaccine-requirements-140839503.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/massachusetts-state-troopers-resigning-over-210000370.html
5,087 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m4YGtNolCd0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
Leaked FBI memo under Trump
https://www.yahoo.com/now/fbi-documents-conspiracy-theories-terrorism-160000507.html
Even if conspiracies are true, we are a threat, according to the memo. Q is named, too.
https://twitter.com/MillerStream/status/1442968341048532994
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/vaxxed-move-life-141800925.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/white-house-touts-success-in-vaccinating-african-americans-latinos-202743688.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/unvaccinated-americans-are-not-all-the-same-cdc-director-141253785.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/united-airlines-says-more-99-220455754.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/united-airlines-fire-almost-600-165800098.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/unions-representing-american-southwest-airlines-142230197.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/09/26/1040780961/new-york-health-care-worker-vaccine-mandate-staffing-shortages-national-guard
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/fda-says-needs-more-data-125757278.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/deaf-colorado-man-arrested-not-215400834.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/youtube-anti-vaccine-video-ban-channel-takedowns-134545387.html
https://sports.yahoo.com/nba-to-dock-pay-for-missed-games-related-to-local-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-153629780.html
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-to-kyrie-irving-get-vaccinated-your-fans-want-to-see-you-012800096.html
https://qz.com/2065720/a-flawed-study-on-covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-went-viral/?utm_source=YPL
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/8dd0ea8b-cd47-31e8-b796-58d24c544a71/cdc-study-finds-side-effects.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/merck-says-research-shows-covid-161309111.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pro-trump-cartoonist-ben-garrison-104004892.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/los-angeles-proposed-vaccine-requirements-140839503.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/massachusetts-state-troopers-resigning-over-210000370.html
5,087 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m4YGtNolCd0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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