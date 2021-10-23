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[Good sources in description] Situation Update, Oct 22, 2021 - Preparing to THRIVE in the post-collapse economy: Barter, scavenging and RESCUING survivors
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72 views • October 23, 2021
Sources referenced by Mike Adams, not all of which he agrees with:
https://theuniversalantidote.com/ (Chlorine Dioxide. channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier)
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/ which is said to be translated from Russian Kremlin reports
https://allnewspipeline.com/
https://www.sgtreport.com/ by patriot Sean
https://www.theburningplatform.com/
https://kunstler.com/ James Howard Kunstler "ClusterF***Nation"
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/ Paul Craig Roberts
https://censored.news/
WE CAN MAKE IT THROUGH TO THE OTHER SIDE
"The Fourth Turning" book, Strauss-Howe generational theory.
https://www.shtfplan.com/ Mac Slavo
http://theeconomiccollapse.com/ Michael Snyder
https://theuniversalantidote.com/ (Chlorine Dioxide. channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier)
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/ which is said to be translated from Russian Kremlin reports
https://allnewspipeline.com/
https://www.sgtreport.com/ by patriot Sean
https://www.theburningplatform.com/
https://kunstler.com/ James Howard Kunstler "ClusterF***Nation"
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/ Paul Craig Roberts
https://censored.news/
WE CAN MAKE IT THROUGH TO THE OTHER SIDE
"The Fourth Turning" book, Strauss-Howe generational theory.
https://www.shtfplan.com/ Mac Slavo
http://theeconomiccollapse.com/ Michael Snyder
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