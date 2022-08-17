WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES: Migrant Children Handed Over To Unvetted Adults by the BIDEN REGIME.

Savanah Hernandez On Exclusive With Government Official Tasked With Moving ‘Unaccompanied Minors’ - Biden regime = child traffickers

In this exclusive interview, a whistleblower for MVM Inc., a federally funded migrant escort service, details how thousands of children are being shipped throughout the U.S. on charter flights and buses.

He also details how employees of this company are not receiving proper background checks and are handing children off to improperly vetted adult "sponsors". His testimony gives us a chilling insight into how our own government is using tax-payer money to put migrant children at risk, all across the U.S.

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PODCAST: https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-v88

APPLE PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7dSvMv7

