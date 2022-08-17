WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES: Migrant Children Handed Over To Unvetted Adults by the BIDEN REGIME.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Savanah Hernandez On Exclusive With Government Official Tasked With Moving ‘Unaccompanied Minors’ - Biden regime = child traffickers
In this exclusive interview, a whistleblower for MVM Inc., a federally funded migrant escort service, details how thousands of children are being shipped throughout the U.S. on charter flights and buses.
He also details how employees of this company are not receiving proper background checks and are handing children off to improperly vetted adult "sponsors". His testimony gives us a chilling insight into how our own government is using tax-payer money to put migrant children at risk, all across the U.S.
_________________________________________________________
PODCAST: https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-v88
APPLE PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7dSvMv7