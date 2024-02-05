Create New Account
PRE-TRAILS Contrail Program & Solar Revolution
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago

🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://cash.app/$climateviewer


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Predictive Real-time Emissions Technologies Reducing Aircraft Induced Lines in the Sky (PRE-TRAILS)

https://arpa-e.energy.gov/technologies/exploratory-topics/aviation-contrails


https://aviationweek.com/aerospace/emerging-technologies/arpa-e-launches-project-develop-contrail-prediction-system


https://arpa-e.energy.gov/news-and-media/press-releases/us-department-energy-announces-projects-developing-technologies


https://arpa-e.energy.gov/document/pre-trails-project-descriptions


https://arpa-e.energy.gov/sites/default/files/documents/files/PRE-TRAILS%20Project%20Descriptions_FINAL.pdf


How AI is helping airlines mitigate the climate impact of contrails

https://blog.google/technology/ai/ai-airlines-contrails-climate-change/


Google AI For Contrail Control

https://youtu.be/0rW51rYktNk


Google is helping pilots route flights to create fewer contrails, which is better for the climate

https://www.theverge.com/2023/8/9/23825771/google-american-airlines-ai-flights-contrails-climate-change


Climate Optimized Routing of Flights

Ulrich Schumann et. al. 2010

https://www.icao.int/Meetings/EnvironmentalColloquium/Documents/2010-Colloquium/6_Schumann_Wmo.pdf


SOLAR REVOLUTION


Cosmic Unrest: How an 11-Year Solar Cycle May Be Behind the Uptick in Global Revolutions

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/cosmic-unrest-how-an-11-year-solar


🎞 FORECAST THE FILM

Forecast the Film 27-minute documentary funding short.

https://forecastthefilm.com/


Support Forecast!

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=B9TPJ9PRNY4ZJ

to make a tax-deductible donation!


Screening of FORECAST: The Film

Feb 17, 2024 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Meeting ID

819 3059 7125

Registration Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkdOmtpzwrGNG-UTrWvEZKBgGvjkcyLl67#/


ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

