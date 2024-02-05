PRE-TRAILS Contrail Program & Solar Revolution

🔗 @ClimateViewer

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Predictive Real-time Emissions Technologies Reducing Aircraft Induced Lines in the Sky (PRE-TRAILS)

How AI is helping airlines mitigate the climate impact of contrails

Google AI For Contrail Control

Google is helping pilots route flights to create fewer contrails, which is better for the climate

Climate Optimized Routing of Flights

Ulrich Schumann et. al. 2010

SOLAR REVOLUTION





Cosmic Unrest: How an 11-Year Solar Cycle May Be Behind the Uptick in Global Revolutions

🎞 FORECAST THE FILM

Forecast the Film 27-minute documentary funding short.

Support Forecast!

Screening of FORECAST: The Film

Feb 17, 2024 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Meeting ID

819 3059 7125

Registration Link

