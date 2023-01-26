Patrick Wood - Davos, the WEF and Trilateral Commission: A World Wide Web of Control

Davos has been all over the news because the World Economic Forum have just held their annual gathering there and our guest today has been warning us for the past 40 years about the rise of these types of globalization plans and how we are losing control of our own self determination and independence as citizens.Patrick Wood is a world leading expert on technocracies and knows all about the workings of the World Economic Forum and the Trilateral Commission, and he makes a welcome return to Hearts of Oak to delve deeper into both organisations.

Back in 1978 he co-wrote, with the late Antony C. Sutton, ‘Trilaterals over Washington’ which tells the story of the Trilateral Commission, founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski, with the specific purpose of creating a ‘New International Economic Order’.

While Klaus Schwab and his institution take all the headlines, the Trilateral Commission gets almost zero media coverage and yet it is just as powerful, if not more so, than the WEF.

Patrick explains to us what exactly is at play, who the main actors are and how worried the UK should really be with the fact that Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party and possible future Prime Minister, is a longstanding member of the Trilateral Commission.





Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy.

He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton.

Patrick remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale.

An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, he maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom. Such attacks are epitomized by the implementation of U.N. policies such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Smart Growth and in education, the widespread adoption of Common Core State Standards.

He is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.

Patrick is also the Executive Director and Founder of ‘Citizens for Free Speech’ (CFFS) which is dedicated to preserving free speech and enabling citizens to exercise their rights as guaranteed by the United States Constitution.





Interview recorded 20.1.23





