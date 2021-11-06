Ten Days. Darkness. November 6th, 2021.

Watching this guy named Phil out of PA. He has 100,000 ppl on his show from all over the world. Later he hit 147,000 viewers on this show.



He says he is the one tasked to drop this info alone. It's supposed to be YUGE. He says he has never been happier in his life. Me too.



10 days.Darkness. Is his show topic. He only starts at the 22+ minute mark.



He starts saying Q never said 10 days of darkness. Not once. It never happened.

Q said,

10 Days.

Darkness.



There is not going to be 10 days of darkness. Just black outs (Darkness) like face book, Instagram, etc.



10 days was related to Red October.

Final days of October into November ending nov. 6. Red October pertained to the Cabal. It applied to them. 10/26-11/06.



The 10 days of Darkness happened at night (primarily). We went through the 10 days already without knowing it. The up to hundreds of thousands of ppl snatched are singing like canaries across the world.



It's Pau. Red October has already happened. Done. The Hunters "have" been Hunted.



What happens next is what's important. The timeline is not based on a date. Red October spilled into November.



Health care politicians, billionaires, medical professionals ppl have been arrested. He can't say who. He says everyone will recognize the names.



All vax mandates will be suspended. White hats ARE in control. Gotta live with masks for a little more.



Ppl don't have to quit their jobs now. Major players arrested- the Top Brass. Underlings are either gonna talk or they'll be arrested next.



Most of the MSM reporting should be Truthful going forward. We'll see. 🙏 Licenses of some Broadcasters have been pulled.



We'll all will be vindicated for all of our beliefs on the Great Awakening and The Plan. 100%. Hallelujah. He like many of us have been ostracized and lost relationships with family, friends, co-workers and acquaintances along the way. We have all suffered and still Held The Line.



I believe he mentioned Nesara and Med beds too. I couldn't stop and review because my recording was active.



Scare event necessary Q said.

The scare event was the Biden presidency. We've been scared for the last year since the Stolen election onwards. We just went through a year of hell.



The latest spending bill approved is going to be used by trump.



God bless the World. I love you Patriots. We all did this. I have, if I can find them, the Top 5, videos of what has happened and I'll post them for us. Much love and Aloha, harrier