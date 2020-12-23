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Second COVID-19 Relief Package $600 Stimulus Checks, $300 Bonus For Federal Unemployment Benefits
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67 views • December 23, 2020
Lawmakers struck a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal that includes another round of stimulus checks and badly needed jobless benefits for struggling Americans, ending a long standoff in Washington with one of the biggest rescue bills in U.S. history.
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The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
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If You Would Like To Support the Show Thank Youhttps://cash.app/$Informationman06
Subscribe To My First Channel Information Man Show As Well Thank You: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCChS...
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MY PATREON Thank You : https://www.patreon.com/user
ＬＩＫＥ | ＣＯＭＭＥＮＴ | ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced in 2020
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/informa...
Information Man Show On: https://blackjunction.tv/@InformationMan
Twitter: @Clinton06
Page: Other Links http://Informationman137848.buzzsprou...
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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