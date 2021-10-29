© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING VACCINE ADMISSIONS FROM INSIDE THE WHO
Follow
0
Share
Report
533 views • October 29, 2021
SHOCKING VACCINE ADMISSIONS FROM INSIDE THE WHO
Long but EXCELENT SHOW – and remember: The "VACCINE" Agenda is not about protecting you from Covid-19. It is about CONTROL.
First CULL the World population.
Second, CONTROL those who survive the "Vaccine".
The "Secret Ingredients" discovered and Isolated to date align with numerous US Patents that clearly tell the true story. They want to connect us all to AI via 5G to MONITOR and CONTROL those who survive the vaccines.
EYES WIDE OPEN... - jjcbot
Mere weeks before #Covid19 became a household name, The Highwire aired an entire episode exposing leading public health authorities at the “Global Vaccine Safety Summit” held by the World Health Organization at the end of 2019. Listen to what Soumya Swaminathan, Marion Gruber, Heidi Larson and other leading experts were saying about vaccines before the pandemic hit.
source:
https://rumble.com/vnpj0t-shocking-vaccine-admissions-from-inside-the-who.html
Long but EXCELENT SHOW – and remember: The "VACCINE" Agenda is not about protecting you from Covid-19. It is about CONTROL.
First CULL the World population.
Second, CONTROL those who survive the "Vaccine".
The "Secret Ingredients" discovered and Isolated to date align with numerous US Patents that clearly tell the true story. They want to connect us all to AI via 5G to MONITOR and CONTROL those who survive the vaccines.
EYES WIDE OPEN... - jjcbot
Mere weeks before #Covid19 became a household name, The Highwire aired an entire episode exposing leading public health authorities at the “Global Vaccine Safety Summit” held by the World Health Organization at the end of 2019. Listen to what Soumya Swaminathan, Marion Gruber, Heidi Larson and other leading experts were saying about vaccines before the pandemic hit.
source:
https://rumble.com/vnpj0t-shocking-vaccine-admissions-from-inside-the-who.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.