💥Powerful, high-precision strike hit a Ukrainian command post in Volchansk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
1
112 views • 1 day ago

💥🇺🇦 A powerful, high-precision strike hit a Ukrainian command post in Volchansk.

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla admitted that Russian forces are advancing deeper into Dnepropetrovsk Region, approaching the town of Pokrovskoe — the next step toward Pavlograd and the city of Dnepropetrovsk. She questioned why Pokrovskoe had not been fortified, suggesting that General Syrskyi naively believed Russia would not cross into the region.

Bezuhla acknowledged that Russian troops are already operating well inside Dnepropetrovsk territory, while Ukrainian commanders ignored earlier warnings. She listed the key areas being lost:

- Kupyansk, the gateway for Russia to retake the territory Kiev reclaimed in 2022;

- Kostantinovka, the entry point to the Kramatorsk agglomeration;

- Pokrovsk, a critical junction for further Russian advances into Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

She warned that Russian forces are now also moving toward Pavlograd from another direction.

Bezuhla admitted that Russia is effectively outsmarting Ukrainian generals, predicting their moves while Kiev’s command keeps trying to mirror Russian tactics — a fatal approach for an army with limited resources.

She compared Ukraine’s military situation to a “hospice” — a condition that may appear stable but is in reality a slow decline without radical change. According to her, Ukraine’s current predicament reflects the country’s overall state of development and its dependence on external circumstances.

Still, she urged soldiers and citizens to act with honesty, reason, and initiative, admitting that the country’s “management culture” offers no real protection from above. Her conclusion was stark: “We must at least stop lying — especially to ourselves.”

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
