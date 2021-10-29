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Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
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240 views • October 29, 2021
Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? 1-13 ~ Another MUST Watch [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
https://rumble.com/vne245-ewaranon-what-on-earth-happened-1-13-another-must-watch-26.06.2021.html
LHFE 2:1
I’m at a bit of a crossroads with these videos. I started making them to help people around me piece things together and wake up. That motivation is now over for obvious reasons and this video is the last of this style. I contemplated for a long time giving it the title of “LHFE-Intermission” but as it foreshadows many themes and strands of volume 2 it seems appropriate to call it 2:1.
I will finish the rest of LHFE for myself and as a small contribution to the community that has served us all for so long now. More will come, sometimes just one episode and other times a cluster of them. Vol2 is all planned and written but I am slow and my motivation now falls with telling the story and sharing my discoveries so I want to make it just right. That urgency I felt when making WOEH is no longer in me. But it’s also very exciting to have finally “caught up” with these videos and now be able to share the new stuff that I have been documenting for a long time now.
I can’t promise this channel will stay, it likely wont. It turns out I get a lot more done without having a channel as distraction. But I will always find a way for new content to be accessible. For now, this is the only platform I am on. Because of this, feel free to reupload. But no selling or DVDs.
As usual - I recommend Terry’s channel for those wanting to wake people up to the globe deception. His videos are fantastic, short and to the point.
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher - 12.7K subscribers
Joined Oct 26, 2011
https://www.youtube.com/user/terryrexx/featured
I also recommend subscribing to Stergios’ channel (Vibes of Cosmos) - I hear he has a beautiful new moon map in the works and, until someone can fully debunk the moon-image hypothesis, it should be explored and enjoyed. It’d be great if Stergios tackles the potential distortion present in the moon’s image, let’s hope he does in the future!
Vibes of Cosmos 24.9K subscribers
Joined Jun 30, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA/featured
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA/about
--
EwarAnons newest channel:
AEWAR - LHFEVOL - 241 subscribers
Joined Oct 16, 2021
1 video: LHFE 2:1
111 views Oct 29, 2021
https://youtu.be/iHMycEBa8Lg
AEWAR - LHFEVOL2
49 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ
--
Source:
60 watching nowPremiere in progress. Started 7 minutes ago
NorbzWorld
38.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YhBgnAf8fo4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Full Playlist:
UNIversal DISClosure + nORBTheory + LHFE + WOEH - Full Collection + Extras
25 videos 12,319 views Last updated on Oct 5, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqIuaDwl1bNdwAtoZswd7wfD
What a ride! I'm leaving this as a placeholder for now - just wanted to upload quick fast.
#LHFE#LostHistoryOfEarth #EwarAnon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
https://rumble.com/vne245-ewaranon-what-on-earth-happened-1-13-another-must-watch-26.06.2021.html
LHFE 2:1
I’m at a bit of a crossroads with these videos. I started making them to help people around me piece things together and wake up. That motivation is now over for obvious reasons and this video is the last of this style. I contemplated for a long time giving it the title of “LHFE-Intermission” but as it foreshadows many themes and strands of volume 2 it seems appropriate to call it 2:1.
I will finish the rest of LHFE for myself and as a small contribution to the community that has served us all for so long now. More will come, sometimes just one episode and other times a cluster of them. Vol2 is all planned and written but I am slow and my motivation now falls with telling the story and sharing my discoveries so I want to make it just right. That urgency I felt when making WOEH is no longer in me. But it’s also very exciting to have finally “caught up” with these videos and now be able to share the new stuff that I have been documenting for a long time now.
I can’t promise this channel will stay, it likely wont. It turns out I get a lot more done without having a channel as distraction. But I will always find a way for new content to be accessible. For now, this is the only platform I am on. Because of this, feel free to reupload. But no selling or DVDs.
As usual - I recommend Terry’s channel for those wanting to wake people up to the globe deception. His videos are fantastic, short and to the point.
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher - 12.7K subscribers
Joined Oct 26, 2011
https://www.youtube.com/user/terryrexx/featured
I also recommend subscribing to Stergios’ channel (Vibes of Cosmos) - I hear he has a beautiful new moon map in the works and, until someone can fully debunk the moon-image hypothesis, it should be explored and enjoyed. It’d be great if Stergios tackles the potential distortion present in the moon’s image, let’s hope he does in the future!
Vibes of Cosmos 24.9K subscribers
Joined Jun 30, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA/featured
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA/about
--
EwarAnons newest channel:
AEWAR - LHFEVOL - 241 subscribers
Joined Oct 16, 2021
1 video: LHFE 2:1
111 views Oct 29, 2021
https://youtu.be/iHMycEBa8Lg
AEWAR - LHFEVOL2
49 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ
--
Source:
60 watching nowPremiere in progress. Started 7 minutes ago
NorbzWorld
38.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YhBgnAf8fo4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Full Playlist:
UNIversal DISClosure + nORBTheory + LHFE + WOEH - Full Collection + Extras
25 videos 12,319 views Last updated on Oct 5, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqIuaDwl1bNdwAtoZswd7wfD
What a ride! I'm leaving this as a placeholder for now - just wanted to upload quick fast.
#LHFE#LostHistoryOfEarth #EwarAnon
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