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SAY GOODBYE TO INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
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249 views • November 24, 2020
November 24th, 2020

TheCrowhouse


http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
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BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
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Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
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Australians could be travelling overseas within months:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/australians-could-be-travelling-overseas-within-months/ar-BB1bfxX2?ocid=msedgntp

UK first to trial AstraZeneca 'antibody cocktail' aimed at non-vaccine patients:
https://amp-lbc-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/amp.lbc.co.uk/news/uk-first-to-trial-astrazeneca-antibody-cocktail-aimed-at-non-vaccine-patients/?utm_source=upday&;utm_medium=referral

Anti-Lockdown Protests All Across Europe:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=220604

Covid-19 vaccine could be given out before Christmas:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/covid-19-vaccine-could-be-given-out-before-christmas/ar-BB1bi9yl?ocid=msedgntp

BMJ slams Gov policy as UK Medicines regulator braces for Covid vaccine “threat to patient life”:
https://theanp.co.uk/bmj-slams-gov-policy-on-covid-while-uk-medicines-regulator-braces-for-covid-vaccine-deaths/?utm_source=newsletter&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=bmj_slams_gov_policy_anp_news&utm_term=2020-11-23

Victoria's Spine Injury Recovery Fundraiser:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/victoria039s-spine-injury-recovery?utm_source=customer&;utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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