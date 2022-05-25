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Was the 10th Amendment Redundant?
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Thomas Jefferson considered the 10th Amendment the “Foundation of the Constitution.” But he was far from alone. Even before the 10th was drafted, leading federalists repeatedly told us the Constitution was written under this same structure of delegated and reserved powers.
Path to Liberty: May 25, 2022
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Path to Liberty: May 25, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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