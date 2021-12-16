BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Polyamory - Should you try it? 📖 A Trenchant Critique of "Sex at Dawn" and Faux-Edgy Non-Monogamy
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
165 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
69 views • December 16, 2021
"Sex at Dawn" by Christopher Ryan is about how humans are naturally promiscuous and non-monogamous. It has a pretty obvious message; humans are animals and we like to f**k. We naturally want to maximize hedonism, minimize effort, enjoy novelty, and we tend to be promiscuous. In this podcast with my wife, we delve into the downsides of polyamory. If you’re considering experimenting with faux-edgy non-monogamy, LISTEN to this!

📑 Read "Against Cucks" - Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/634-against-cucks

1:45 A ridiculous polyamory story
13:05 Should you try polyamory?
16:00 Is there a way to make polyamory work?
17:28 A critique of Sex at Dawn
19:28 Aubrey Marcus is a Cuck
27:21 It’s more trouble than it’s worth
30:59 Monogamy is not natural, but right
35:05 Evidence against sexual liberation
38:09 Sexual liberation destroys the family
41:31 Cultural cuckoldy
43:53 The downsides of polyamory
48:54 Burning down civilization
53:09 Don’t take advice from vapid travelers
57:24 The Bonobo Question
59:45 On promiscuity
1:01:00 The Libertarian Argument

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858

Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership

Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency

Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr

I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Keywords
red pillmgtowpolygamymonogamysexual liberationpolyamorycuckoldrynon-monogamysex at dawn book reviewcritique of sex at dawnwhat is a cuckslut shamingmonogamy vs polyamorythe bonobo questionsex at dawn podcastsex at dawn audiobookmonogamous marriagenon-monogamous marriage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Sterling Ashworth
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy