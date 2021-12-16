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Polyamory - Should you try it? 📖 A Trenchant Critique of "Sex at Dawn" and Faux-Edgy Non-Monogamy
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69 views • December 16, 2021
"Sex at Dawn" by Christopher Ryan is about how humans are naturally promiscuous and non-monogamous. It has a pretty obvious message; humans are animals and we like to f**k. We naturally want to maximize hedonism, minimize effort, enjoy novelty, and we tend to be promiscuous. In this podcast with my wife, we delve into the downsides of polyamory. If you’re considering experimenting with faux-edgy non-monogamy, LISTEN to this!
📑 Read "Against Cucks" - Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/634-against-cucks
1:45 A ridiculous polyamory story
13:05 Should you try polyamory?
16:00 Is there a way to make polyamory work?
17:28 A critique of Sex at Dawn
19:28 Aubrey Marcus is a Cuck
27:21 It’s more trouble than it’s worth
30:59 Monogamy is not natural, but right
35:05 Evidence against sexual liberation
38:09 Sexual liberation destroys the family
41:31 Cultural cuckoldy
43:53 The downsides of polyamory
48:54 Burning down civilization
53:09 Don’t take advice from vapid travelers
57:24 The Bonobo Question
59:45 On promiscuity
1:01:00 The Libertarian Argument
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
📑 Read "Against Cucks" - Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/634-against-cucks
1:45 A ridiculous polyamory story
13:05 Should you try polyamory?
16:00 Is there a way to make polyamory work?
17:28 A critique of Sex at Dawn
19:28 Aubrey Marcus is a Cuck
27:21 It’s more trouble than it’s worth
30:59 Monogamy is not natural, but right
35:05 Evidence against sexual liberation
38:09 Sexual liberation destroys the family
41:31 Cultural cuckoldy
43:53 The downsides of polyamory
48:54 Burning down civilization
53:09 Don’t take advice from vapid travelers
57:24 The Bonobo Question
59:45 On promiscuity
1:01:00 The Libertarian Argument
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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