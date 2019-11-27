© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Assange, Omar, Yang; The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • November 27, 2019
Thanks for the subs and the views! I have had a lot of work lately so my uploads are sparse, thanks for stickin around!
Assange should have just reported on things but he is at least on the right track.
Omar should get with the program or get a one way ticket somewhere else.
Yang is also on the right track about some things but should shut up about guns.
Someone who speaks Mandarin, please tell me what Gweilo Chichi translates to!
Subscribe ya big lovely doo!
Especially subscribe on Bitchute! Everything is cooler there!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wpcky/
or youtube whatever :P
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDgm_7tsb4ckf1FucYp5dA
Assange should have just reported on things but he is at least on the right track.
Omar should get with the program or get a one way ticket somewhere else.
Yang is also on the right track about some things but should shut up about guns.
Someone who speaks Mandarin, please tell me what Gweilo Chichi translates to!
Subscribe ya big lovely doo!
Especially subscribe on Bitchute! Everything is cooler there!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wpcky/
or youtube whatever :P
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDgm_7tsb4ckf1FucYp5dA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.