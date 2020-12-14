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My Deep + Sincere Apologies to YouTube CEO and other Corrupt World Leaders
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92 views • December 14, 2020
As the Orwellian Ministry of truth is created, with social media giants leading the charge, telling us what we can and cannot discuss, suppressing stories like the hunter Biden email scandal, and telling us posthumously not to discuss election interference or fraud, I wish to fully comply with big brother, and I issue apologies to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Who is leading the charge of suppression of free speech, Along with Kim Jong Un, the Mullahs of Iran, Joe and Hunter Biden, and most of all Stacy Abrams, Who according to leftist dogma I should address as the governor of Georgia.
#freespeech #apologies #corruption
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#freespeech #apologies #corruption
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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