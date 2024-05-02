Vanilla Millet Pudding





Ingredients:

2/3 cup HRS Organic Millet

1 + 1/3 cup water (to cook millet)

1 pinch HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground





1/3 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashew (soaked)

1 + 1/4 cup water

3 Tbsp. HRS organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

4 Tbsp. HRS Organic Date Sugar

1/2 tsp. GB Organic Vanilla Bean Powder





Instructions:

1. Cook the millet in water and let it cool.

2. Blend the cooked millet and the rest of the ingredients together until smooth and creamy

3. Pour the pudding into a container, and chill before serving.

4. Optional: add your favorite fruit toppings with the pudding!



