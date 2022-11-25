[Nov 25, 2022 Let's Talk Flat Earth - Why Can't I See The Sun 24/7? [Flat Earth and Coffee]

Let's Talk Flat Earth - Why Can't I See The Sun 24/7?





Resources:



If you want to learn more about flat earth, here are some great resources:

Bling Bling The BSS of the ISS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCmTZYJVJEaIcU85AmaVK0w/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@CelebrateTruth/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@Crrow777

DITRH

https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/videos

D. Marble

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOP7kv7dFIQzGxqDRuWtUCw/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@FlatEarthEric/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@EricDubay/videos

Flat Earth Debate

https://www.youtube.com/c/NathanOakley1980c/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@FlatWaterTV/videos

FlatHeadPolitics

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQeJFeF8yt9Lqdx6-je54fg/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@FOUNDEDEARTHBROTHERS/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@GLOBEBUSTERS1/videos

https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/videos

https://www.youtube.com/c/jeranism/videos

JTolan Media1

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjHW3sIVWspvEw9yRW_Hcw/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@KarenB/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@markksargent/videos

https://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV4REAL/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@p-rane8358



https://www.youtube.com/@PaulOnThePlane

https://www.youtube.com/@RobSkiba



RV Truth - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGlhTZb9Lg6Hf-GgPQuqQg

https://www.youtube.com/@tabooconspiracy/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@ThePottersClay/videos



https://www.youtube.com/c/WitsitGetsIt/videos



https://www.youtube.com/@zeTETicTruthTube/videos







More info found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast





MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education