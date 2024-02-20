[09 Flashback] 'GET YOUR #@!% VACCINE..AND LISTEN TO FAUCI..IT'S NOT A CONSPIRACY' - "Dr. Nancy" Snyderman -Swine '09

SWINE '09 - 'JUST GET YOUR #@!% VACCINE..AND LISTEN TO FAUCI AND THE GOVT...IT'S NOT A CONSPIRACY' - "Dr. Nancy"



This video needs to be out there and seen. Video dated August 25, 2009 - very telling in retrospect - "Dr. Nancy" Snyderman, spewing out incredible vax-propaganda during the 2009 H1N1 PSYOP - the imaginary 'new-flu' that, she stated, had a "little bit of bird, a lot of pig, it's in humans..!" 2024 definitely worth another look..

A few choice quotes:

- Snyderman: "when Kathleen Sebelius talks, when Tony Fauci talks...you have to listen"

- It's not a killer YET.. but If you want to play Russian roulette you have to make that decision

- News panelist asks why the urgency of the message..telling us to "get off our a-- ...uh, get off our 'derrieres' [and get the vaccination]."

5 min mark:

Snyderman: "this is one time...forget the conspiracy here, listen to your government agencies, these guys are telling the truth...you know... there's no conspiracy here folks...just get your #@!% vaccine" (as the peanut gallery cheers her on)

*Note especially the huge-scare propaganda with the changing [one after another] subliminal messages on the 'interactive' desktop.

**

source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2024/02/2009-flashback-video-get-your-vaccine.html