© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A NEW HEAVEN AND A NEW EARTH
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • October 31, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 21:1-8. John did not only see a new heaven and a new earth. He saw a city that came down from heaven. This city is the Jerusalem that is above (Galatians 4:26). God designed it and God built it (Hebrews 11:10). It is the city of God. It will come down out of heaven from God (see Revelation 3:12). The New Jerusalem is where God’s people will live. And God himself will live there with them.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.