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Ask Dr. Jane: Parasite Cleansing from Vaxx, Transmission, and Child Heart Attacks
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1848 views • March 10, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby answered questions from the audience regarding the parasitic Pfizer jabs, children dying from heart attacks, and more. Dr. Jane gave details on the Pfizer parasites, and the potential transmission of the vaccine through touch and inhalation. Go to MyPillow.com and use promo code STEW to save up to 76% on all My Pillow merchandise.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwyec9-ask-dr.-jane-parasite-cleansing-from-vaxx-transmission-and-child-heart-atta.html
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby answered questions from the audience regarding the parasitic Pfizer jabs, children dying from heart attacks, and more. Dr. Jane gave details on the Pfizer parasites, and the potential transmission of the vaccine through touch and inhalation. Go to MyPillow.com and use promo code STEW to save up to 76% on all My Pillow merchandise.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwyec9-ask-dr.-jane-parasite-cleansing-from-vaxx-transmission-and-child-heart-atta.html
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