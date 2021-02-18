© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Steal 1 Million Bitcoin -- Not Your Key Not Your #Bitcoin
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • February 18, 2021
Elon Musk and other devotees of bitcoin will tell you "not your key, not your bitcoin."
Here we discuss how a disreputable group of people could potentially Gifty you a Trojan horse, and it would then enable the theft of all your cryptocurrency.
This is exactly why Elon musk is correct, and why you should move your cryptocurrency off of the exchanges that hold your crypto key as soon as humanly possible.
Mt Gox got hacked, But worse than that, The federal government has promised to step in and try to squash the bitcoin rebellion, in an effort to keep the US dollar as the world reserve currency.
#bitcoin #bitcoinstorage #privatekey
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Here we discuss how a disreputable group of people could potentially Gifty you a Trojan horse, and it would then enable the theft of all your cryptocurrency.
This is exactly why Elon musk is correct, and why you should move your cryptocurrency off of the exchanges that hold your crypto key as soon as humanly possible.
Mt Gox got hacked, But worse than that, The federal government has promised to step in and try to squash the bitcoin rebellion, in an effort to keep the US dollar as the world reserve currency.
#bitcoin #bitcoinstorage #privatekey
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencyelon muskbitcoin walletjanet yellenbitcoin storagemount goxprivate keyprivate key versus public keynano ledgeroff-line walletoffline hard drivesteal cryptocurrencysteal bitcoinnot your key not your bitcointesla bitcoinelon musk bitcoinelon musk cryptocurrencybitcoin regulationsdecentralized crypto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.