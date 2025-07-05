Croatia Today, marking the largest concert in Croatia's history, over 450,000 people gathered at Zagreb’s Hippodrome for a concert by Marko Perković Thompson

But, he's pro-fascist...

Today, over 450,000 people gathered at Zagreb’s Hippodrome for a concert by Marko Perković Thompson, marking the largest ticketed concert in Croatia’s history. Thompson, known for his nationalist themes and associations with Croatia's World War II-era Ustaše regime, has been a polarizing figure, with his concerts banned in several European countries due to concerns over fascist symbolism and rhetoric.

Marko Perković Thompson isn’t just a singer — he’s a symbol of Croatia’s refusal to reckon with its fascist past.

From glorifying the Ustaše to performing at nationalist rallies, his music fuels hate under the guise of patriotism. There’s nothing cultural about fascist nostalgia.

Last image: Entrance to Zagrebački Zbor camp, 1942

“Za dom spremni” (“For the homeland – ready”) above a transit camp used by the Ustaše to deport Jews. The slogan is frequently chanted by Thompson and his fans.

from @DDGeopolitics