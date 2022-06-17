Rethinking the Dollar with Mike Manwell | https://www.themorganreport.com/join





From the day the United States was founded until present, the identity of the dollar has changed drastically. Rethinking the dollar was created with the idea of educating the monetarily uninformed on the history and journey of the dollar as the world reserve currency.





Today the United States dollar is being challenged as the world reserve currency and several countries have begun to wean themselves from using the dollar. If other world nations are beginning to turn their backs on the United States Dollar then we the people should be concerned with why this is happening.





Join David Morgan and Mike Manwell in this exclusive podcast.





Watch this video on Rethinking the Dollar with Mike Manwell, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Rethinking the Dollar with Mike Manwell.





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