France Orders Hospitals To Be Ready For War By March 2026: Germany On War Alert
The Appearance
The Appearance
354 followers
5
203 views • 1 day ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 9.2.2025


EUROPE PREPARES FOR WAR

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15054555/Europe-prepares-WW3-MONTHS-France-orders-hospitals-ready-war-year-Germany-warns-alert-Putin-use-forthcoming-military-drills-ATTACK-Europe.html


FEDERAL APPEARLS COURT REJECTS...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/breaking-federal-appeals-court-rejects-trumps-authority-impose/


TRUMP ACCUSES EUROPEAN LEADERS OF...

https://www.axios.com/2025/08/30/trump-accuse-european-leaders-prolong-ukraine-war


TRUMP TURNS ON OPERATION WARP SPEED

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-trump-turns-on-operation?utm_campaign=email-half-post&r=116xdr&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


CRISIS: SOUTH KOREA IS ESCALATING...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/crisis-south-korea-is-escalating-united-states-must/


FAMILY SUES...

https://apnews.com/article/ai-chatbots-selfharm-chatgpt-claude-gemini-da00880b1e1577ac332ab1752e41225b


HHS DETERMINES MRNA JOBS PROLONGED PANDEMIC

https://www.infowars.com/posts/hhs-determines-mrna-jabs-prolonged-covid-19-pandemic-rfk-sounds-alarm-on-disturbing-organ-harvesting-racket


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]

newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyaieventstariffsukraineeuropecommentaryquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezzelenskycovid 19s koreamailbagrogue judges
