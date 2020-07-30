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PROPHETIC SIGNS JUL 30, 2020 - TRUMP'S PEACE PLAN BACK ON THE TABLE
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22 views • July 30, 2020
Netanyahu, Pompeo put Trump Peace Plan back on the table ….. Hamas refuses to lay down arms in exchange for $15 billion worth of investments in Gaza ….. Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise ….. Australia's fires 'killed or harmed three billion animals' ….. Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter censor viral video of Doctors’ Capitol Hill Coronavirus Press Conferenc
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