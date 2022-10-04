Create New Account
British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she’s a “huge Zionist” at Conservative Friends of Israel event
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
British Prime Minister Liz Truss was invited to an event by the Conservative Friends of Israel, where she proclaimed that she’s a “huge Zionist” and “a huge supporter of Israel”.

During her run to become Britain’s next prime minister earlier this year, she also told the CFI that she would consider relocating the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

No surprises there...

Mirrored - Middle East Eye

Keywords
zionistpuppetliz truss

