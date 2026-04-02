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ImagiNation is a state of mind that instinctively knows that our freedom and liberty are natural rights born from Creation. ImagiNation has no physical borders. It is not a geography. It’s a universal commitment to autonomy and self-definition. It is a rejection of illegitimate authority, political corruption and economic deception. It’s a global force of citizens who are determined to create a better world for their children.