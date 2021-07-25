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GRAPHENE OXIDE CAN BE IDENTIFIED THROUGH BLOOD TESTS
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161 views • July 25, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-blood-tests.html
As already discussed in some parts of the world, the graphene oxide found in Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Vaxigrip Tetra vaccination vials can also be detected in the blood of those inoculated with this experimental substance through blood tests, of course.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
As already discussed in some parts of the world, the graphene oxide found in Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Vaxigrip Tetra vaccination vials can also be detected in the blood of those inoculated with this experimental substance through blood tests, of course.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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