Patriot Act the Bankers into Guantanamo Bay

First section from, "E. Michael Jones: The History of Roe v. Wade Part II, Q&A"
Second section from, MEGA / MAGA 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/d8a5401f-98a4-4e4d-a191-2cca31414c9b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.