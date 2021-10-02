X22 REPORT Financial Report: People Are Waking Up To The Financial Crisis & The Banking System, It Has Begun

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People Are Waking Up To The Financial Crisis & The Banking System, It Has Begun
The government will now stay open until Dec. The debt limit was not raised and gap bill was put into place to fund the government. The [CB] tax proposal is the same scam we have seen, the mega wealthy, corps will use the same loop holes. The [CB] fake infrastructure bill includes tax on the number of miles you drive. The people are waking up and asking questions about the banking system.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.