Target Acquired - UAV Attacks & Destroys Ukrainian Grad MLRS

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Target acquired: Attack UAV destroys Ukrainian Grad MLRS
◽️ Crew of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detected a multiple-launch rocket launcher (MLRS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which redeployed to a reloading site after a salvo.
💥 The UAV's strike has resulted in the destruction of the launching ramp and covert depot with ordnance for the MLRS.