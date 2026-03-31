Is the Economy Racist? Plus, Everything Is Racist! It’s the Nebraska Racist Morning News

A morning radio broadcast from Omaha, Nebraska, features hosts repeatedly labeling people, topics, and callers as racist. Listeners respond with frustration, accusing the show of obsession and claiming it increases rather than reduces racial division. The program emphasizes daily racism reminders.

View the transcript at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/is-the-economy-racist-plus-everything

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