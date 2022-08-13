Melbourne Protest 13 August 2022 - A Child's View

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This video of last Saturday's Melbourne Protest is taken all from the eye height of a young child. It seemed fitting to do this because we marched to the Royal Children's Hospital to protest the murder of children outside their doors. This meant a longer walk but an important one. The video focused on our signature 'chants' as we walk and clips of some of the speeches given along the way.