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What You Can Do About the Evil DEW-ers
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
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400 views • August 22, 2023

WATCH NEXT:Devastating Maui Fire -- Eyewitness Footage (part 1) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G3CuIec7juk/

Not Normal Maui Fire & People Involved (part 2): https://www.bitchute.com/video/rE1-HdPoSY0/

Toxic Side Effects of Maui Fires: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPIrLILl4Ak/


If you live in Hawaii, email news tips and updates to [email protected]


I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One!

Thank you for your financial support!

✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate

✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674


✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE:

https://peggyhall.substack.com/


✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS

Save 10% Use code: happy10

https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org


✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

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✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7


✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

MONDAYS 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall


✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur


✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx


✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn


✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com


✅ MIND/BODY MAKEOVER!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar


✅ CONNECT WITH ME HERE:

INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

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✅ FREE NEWSLETTER

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✅ QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

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✅ ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager, and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Law & Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as an educator and consultant

Exposing the hogwash and giving you the tools to fight tyranny!

www.thehealthyamerican.org


✅ Your cards, checks and gifts can be sent via SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on..

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