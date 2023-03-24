Create New Account
Brad Good exposed that the Chinese Communist Party tried to bribe him to write articles against someone running for office in the United States, but he refused
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2cef2a63be

03/23/2023 Brad Good, an American writer who has lived in Communist China, exposed that the Chinese Communist Party tried to bribe him to write articles against someone running for office in the United States, but he refused. If the CCP can use me that way, he said, they can use people in the United States, China and any other countries.


03/23/2023 曾在中共国生活的美国作家Brad Good爆料称，中共曾尝试贿赂他撰写反对竞选美国公职人员的文章，但被他拒绝。他说，如果中共可以这样利用我，他们就可以利用在美国、中国和任何其他国家的人。



