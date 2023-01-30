General Flynn: Local Action = National Impact!!!

In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective Podcast, Alex is in Nashville, Tennessee for the ReAwaken America Tour. One of the primary reasons that the ReAwaken America Tour has been so impactful is because of General Michael Flynn. General Flynn is one of the top freedom fighters in the United States of America today. He was President Trump's National Security Advisor for 22 days before the deep state decided to play its dirty games.



In this show, General Flynn joins Alex for about ten minutes to discuss the importance of local action. I hope that you enjoy!

