Non-Dual Attention & Ignorance: Choosing Freedom & Liberation

Where our attention is placed is an indicator of where we are on our spiritual journey. When attention is placed on outer objects, we're identified with the world of forms. When our attention is mixed with inner objects, we call that spirituality. When the attention is more relaxed, and at ease in the present space of Being, that is the Non-Dual state. But when one is beyond their attention and focus, as the pure conscious awareness, that is called Enlightenment and Liberation. Learn more about attention, conscious living, and opening up to Non-Dual self-realization. Sat Mindo Damalis is a spiritual guide and founder of New Humanity Life International Academy. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting students worldwide to open up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness. There are now 35 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students! Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Enlightenment, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness). Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsangs, Teacher Training Courses, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Full Consciousness.


