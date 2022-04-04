© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tommy DEPORTED From Mexico Then ASSAULTED By Manchester Police
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • April 04, 2022
Tommy was deported from Mexico at the behest of the British Government because he was deemed a "national security threat" while attempting to holiday with his children. When he arrived back in the UK Police officer Smith decided to assault Tommy, probably in the hope that Tommy would retaliate and could then be arrested for assaulting a police officer.
More information here - https://urbanscoop.news/tommy-deported-then-assaulted-by-manchester-police/
https://www.banned.video/
Tommy Robinson News
More information here - https://urbanscoop.news/tommy-deported-then-assaulted-by-manchester-police/
https://www.banned.video/
Tommy Robinson News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.