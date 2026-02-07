Cuba's First-Ever Freeze & Snowstorms Paralyze Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Entire cities buried under record-breaking snow in Japan. Power still out in parts of the U.S. weeks after ice storms and Cuba recorded its lowest temperature at 32F/0C. How much more disruption to food, transport, energy and daily life can systems can handle.
