Amazon Will Layoff Approximately 10,000 Employees Beginning This Week, the Largest in the Company’s History

https://gnews.org/articles/521571
Summary：11/14/2022 Amazon is laying off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week. Now those cuts will be the largest in the company's history. And those layoffs also come amid a new round of layoffs at San Francisco's Twitter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.