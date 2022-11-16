Amazon Will Layoff Approximately 10,000 Employees Beginning This Week, the Largest in the Company’s History

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https://gnews.org/articles/521571
Summary：11/14/2022 Amazon is laying off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week. Now those cuts will be the largest in the company's history. And those layoffs also come amid a new round of layoffs at San Francisco's Twitter.