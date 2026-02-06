BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Zionists Jews Implement Worldwide Trap For Total Control
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2376 followers
5
80 views • 22 hours ago

Thursday February 5th 2026 Christopher James POWERFUL Live stream


SHARE SHARE SHARE DO NOT STOP

The pace is quickening World Wide Mankind is under massive attack on every level... the most important one is our minds this evil has captured and it must be stopped.... or mankind will never recover this is of historical proportions people must wake up and take action!

Truth is being shown to the world on the chains to lock mankind down and only knowing WHO we are in law... not legal will right this corruption and evil very quickly.

Time is not on our side and people must wake up and act quickly or mankind is toast.

Please share this and ALL of Christopher James live streams which educate mankind simply and powerfully on not only to stop this evil but provide a massive global solution that will restore the rule of law... not legal and see justice done.


LEARN WHO YOU ARE ONLY FOUND AT WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM

ONCE YOU ARE AWARE OF THESE CORE FOUNDATIONAL TRUTHS

WE THE PEOPLE CAN AND WILL STOP ALL THESE EVIL SATANIC BASTARDS!


Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

Keywords
trumpgenocidezionists
